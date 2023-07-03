Rs 450-crore land scam comes to fore in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, July 2

An alleged scam of around Rs 450 crore by selling and getting the mutation of the acquired land of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Sector 6 here by making forged documents has come to light in an inquiry conducted on the basis of a complaint.

Mafia, officials hand in glove Land mafia and officials of the Tehsildar office, patwari, kanungo and HSVP officials sold the land of the HSVP and also got the mutation of thousands square feet land by reportedly preparing forged documents. This was a big scam and the cost of the land was over Rs 450 crore

Sources said officials of the Land Acquisition Office, Tehsildar and the HSVP, in connivance with land mafias, reportedly sold the acquired land of the HSVP.

Now, the Administrator, HSVP, Rohtak, has sent the matter to the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), HSVP, Panchkula, to probe the matter.

Jogender Swami, former Zila Parishad member, filed a complaint to the Estate Officer (EO), HSVP, regarding the scam by the sale of the HSVP’s acquired land in Sector 6 to private persons.

He said the total land in khasra number 720 was 7 bighas- 19 biswa, which was acquired by the HSVP to develop sectors. As per the records, only 12 biswa land was left unacquired.

But, the land mafia, in connivance with officials of the Tehsildar office, patwari, kanungo and HSVP officials, sold the land of the HSVP and also got the mutation of thousands square feet land by reportedly preparing forged documents. This was a big land scam and the cost of the land was over Rs 450 crore.

He further alleged that a total of 7,350 square feet of the acquired land of the HSVP was reserved for the green belt of Sector 6 on the NH-44. But, the land mafia, in connivance with officials of the LAO, Tehsildar and officials had sold out around 4000 square feet land of the HSVP by making forged documents of the land and also got the sale deed registered and the mutation of the government’s acquired land, he alleged.

Following the complaint, Vijay Rathi, EO, HSVP, constituted a team and conducted an inquiry into the matter.

As per sources, during the preliminary investigation, it was found that the LAO, Rohtak, had submitted a false report to the Tehsildar, Panipat, vide his office memo number 535, dated February 2, 2018, that 4-bigha-8 biswa land stood unacquired in khasra number 720.

Further LAO, Rohtak, intimated Director, Urban Estate, on July 16, 2018, that 4 bigha 8 biswa land was unacquired. The LAO also intimated Sushma Kakkar on September 18, 2018, that 1 bigha 19 biswa land was acquired in khasra number 720.

The EO submitted its report to the Chief Administrator, HSVP, Panchkula, on June 22. Following the inquiry report of the EO, Panipat, the Administrator, HSVP, Rohtak, sent the complete matter to the Chief Vigilance Officer, HSVP, with the recommendation to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter to ascertain the actual facts of the case.

Vijay Singh Rathi, EO, HSVP, said during preliminary inquiry, it came to fore that the acquired land of Sector 6, HSVP, was sold and purchased, which was totally illegal.

A detailed report has been sent to the Chief Administrator, HSVP, for further action in the matter, he said. Vigilance inquiry has also been marked in the matter, the EO maintained.