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Home / Haryana / Rs 5-crore extortion threat to Hisar traders: Dealers’ body serves ultimatum to police

Rs 5-crore extortion threat to Hisar traders: Dealers’ body serves ultimatum to police

All Haryana Petroleum Dealers Association has threatened to launch an agitation if the police fail to ensure safety and take action against the culprits

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:06 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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A delegation of the AHPDA led by president Rajkumar Salemgarh met Hisar SP Siddhant Jain on Saturday after two extortion demands of Rs 5 crore each were allegedly made within 15 days. Tribune photo
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Rising extortion threats against businessmen in Hisar have triggered resentment in the trading community, with All Haryana Petroleum Dealers Association (AHPDA) serving an ultimatum to the police seeking concrete action by Monday. The association has threatened to launch an agitation if the police fail to ensure safety and take action against the culprits.

A delegation of the AHPDA led by president Rajkumar Salemgarh met Hisar SP Siddhant Jain on Saturday after two extortion demands of Rs 5 crore each were allegedly made within 15 days. Petrol pump owner Pramod Goyal was allegedly threatened with a demand of Rs 5 crore, while another demand for the same amount was made to businessman Anand Goyal and his son Anirudh Goyal on October 15. The delegation sought the arrest of those involved and security for the affected families.

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The association president said repeated threats to families, including children, had created fear among traders. He expressed concern over the sluggish pace of the investigation, claiming that no substantial progress had been made so far.

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Salemgarh said the SP had assured the delegation of appropriate action. “We have made it clear that we will wait until Monday. If there is no result or strict action by then, we will meet again and take a tough decision. The responsibility for this will rest entirely with the police and the administration,” he said.

The association representatives said five to seven suspects had reportedly been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the case, but the outcome of the investigation was still awaited.

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Haryana Beopar Mandal president Bajrang Dass Garg said the rising incidents of extortion had caused deep resentment among businessmen and called for effective police action to restore their sense of security. The association said its next course of action would depend on the progress of the investigation by Monday.

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