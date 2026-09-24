Karnal civic body warns of Rs 5,000 fine for dumping waste in open

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to take strict action against people found dumping garbage on roads, footpaths and other open spaces in the city. Violators could face a fine of up to Rs 5,000 under the Solid Waste Management Rules-2026, officials said.

The move comes as part of the Haryana Swachh League Competition-2026, with the civic body focusing on improving cleanliness and eliminating visible garbage spots across Karnal.

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KMC Commissioner Dr Saloni Sharma said inspections had found instances of street vendors dumping waste in the open.

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“All street and roadside vendors have been directed to keep a dustbin near their carts and put all waste into the Corporation's garbage collection vehicles,” Sharma said.

She made it clear that garbage must not be thrown on roads, footpaths or other open spaces.

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Street vendors or private cart operators found dumping waste in the open will face action under the rules. Apart from a fine of up to Rs 5,000, their carts may also be seized, Sharma said.

She appealed to street vendors to cooperate with the Corporation's cleanliness drive and take responsibility for proper waste disposal.

Sharma also urged residents and shopkeepers not to litter public places and asked citizens to hand over wet and dry waste to designated municipal garbage collection vehicles.

She said keeping Karnal clean could not be the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation alone and required the active participation of residents, shopkeepers and street vendors.

Municipal officials and sanitation workers have also been directed to regularly monitor garbage-sensitive spots and take action against those found dumping waste in the open.