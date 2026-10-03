Rs 55 crore custom milled rice dues pending in Yamunanagar

Rice millers in Yamunanagar have decided not to undertake custom-milled rice (CMR) work this season, citing pending payments of about Rs 55 crore from government procurement agencies and other unresolved demands.

According to the District Rice Millers Association, around 140 of the district’s 175 rice mills have neither registered nor entered into an agreement with the government for CMR milling.

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The decision was taken at a meeting of the association held in Vyaspur town on Thursday. The millers said payments for CMR work had remained pending, causing financial difficulties for rice mill owners.

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They expressed disappointment that despite assurances from the government and district administration authorities, their outstanding dues had not been cleared.

“The procurement agencies owe about Rs 55 crore to rice millers in Yamunanagar for CMR services for 2025-26. In such circumstances, rice millers in the district will not be able to undertake CMR milling,” said Manish Bansal, district president of the association.

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He said the millers had demanded a sufficient monthly quota of railway rakes for lifting CMR, but the district had been allotted only one goods train under the October quota.

Bansal also demanded that the permissible moisture content of paddy for procurement be raised from 17 per cent to 20 per cent, citing difficulties faced by farmers.

“After raising the moisture limit, the government should reduce the CMR recovery requirement from 67 per cent to 62 per cent per quintal to fulfil the demand of rice millers,” he said.

The millers said they were also facing an additional financial burden as they were not being adequately compensated for transporting rice to destinations outside the district or state.

They said they had repeatedly raised the issues with the authorities but had not received a satisfactory response.

The association said rice millers played an important role in the procurement and processing system and their concerns needed to be addressed to ensure the smooth functioning of paddy milling operations.

“Government should address all grievances, including the pending payments of millers. A timely decision is necessary to restore confidence among mill owners and enable them to continue operations without further financial losses,” Bansal said.