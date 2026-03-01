Rs 6.46 crore crop relief for Meham; Kisan Sabha cries foul

The state government has released Rs 6.46 crore as compensation to 8,676 eligible farmers of 23 villages under the Meham Assembly constituency for their kharif crop losses caused by prolonged waterlogging due to excessive rainfall during the last monsoon season.

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However, the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has alleged that a large number of affected farmers have been left out of the compensation process. The farm outfit has been staging protests and submitting memorandums to the authorities, demanding compensation for those who were excluded.

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Prolonged waterlogging in agricultural fields, mainly due to the absence of an adequate drainage system, was cited as the primary cause of the crop damage. To address the chronic issue permanently, the district administration and the Irrigation and Water Resources Department have initiated comprehensive flood mitigation and drainage improvement measures in vulnerable villages.

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The issue of compensation surfaced during the ongoing Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha, when Congress MLA Balram Dangi from Meham asked the government whether the farmers at various villages of his constituency had suffered major crop losses and whether only about 25 per cent of the affected farmers had been paid compensation, while nearly 75 per cent were still deprived of financial relief. He also sought details of the steps taken to compensate the remaining farmers and the timeline for releasing the pending amount.

Replying to the question, Haryana Revenue Minister Vipul Goel said Rs 6.46 crore had been directly transferred into the bank accounts of 8,676 eligible farmers in the Meham Assembly constituency as compensation for crop and agricultural losses.

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“All claims submitted by the farmers on the e-Kshtripti portal up to September 15, 2025, were thoroughly verified by field revenue officers, including patwaris, kanongos, CROs, SDMs, deputy commissioners and divisional commissioners apart from reconciliation with data from the Agriculture Department on the PMFBY data and with the E-Kharid portal of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department. The compensation was released in December 2025, as per the government norms,” said the minister.

Providing village-wise details, he said 540 farmers at Bhaini Surjan received Rs 1.41 crore, while 879 farmers at Samain were paid Rs 2.20 crore. In Behalba, 1,011 farmers received Rs 2.43 lakh, while 245 farmers at Bhaini Maharajpur received Rs 43.75 lakh. At Bhaini Bharon, 452 farmers were paid Rs 78.81 lakh, and 397 farmers at Bhaini Chander Pal received Rs 53.68 lakh.

Similarly, 118 farmers at Gurawar received Rs 7.35 lakh, while 699 farmers at Farman Khas were paid Rs 3.06 lakh. At Bedwa, 235 farmers received Rs 49.35 lakh, while 341 farmers at Bahu Akbarpur were compensated with Rs 7.88 lakh. Sisar Khas recorded 432 farmers receiving Rs 2.99 lakh, while 37 farmers at Ajaib received Rs 1.02 lakh. At Bharan, 173 farmers were paid Rs 24.30 lakh, while 1,015 farmers at Meham village received Rs 3.23 lakh. At Mokhra Kheri Khas, 233 farmers received Rs 3.56 lakh, and 524 farmers at Nindana were compensated with Rs 2.47 lakh.

Meanwhile, AIKS leaders have warned of intensifying their agitation if compensation is not provided to the left-out farmers.

“The state government has cheated the farmers by not compensating losses of paddy, bajra and cotton crops destroyed due to waterlogging during kharif 2025. Standing crops across large agricultural areas in several villages were inundated, but the compensation was released to only a limited number of farmers. Thousands are still struggling to receive their dues,” alleged Sumit Dalal, district secretary of AIKS.

Dalal further claimed that the government denied compensation on the pretext of duplicate photographs and crop insurance claims. “By denying compensation, the government has made a mockery of the farmers, creating resentment among them,” he added.

AIKS state vice-president Preet Singh said even now large tracts of agricultural land at several villages remained waterlogged, preventing the farmers from sowing rabi crops. “The government has not reopened the compensation portal to provide relief to the affected farmers. We will continue raising the issue until our demand is fulfilled,” he said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has launched comprehensive flood mitigation and drainage improvement programmes worth Rs 53 crore, recently approved by the Haryana State Drought Relief and Flood Control Board, to tackle chronic waterlogging in low-lying agricultural areas.

“These projects aim at protecting thousands of acres of farmland and enhance resilience against flooding in vulnerable villages. Once implemented, they will significantly strengthen the district’s flood management infrastructure and reduce crop losses caused by prolonged water stagnation during heavy rainfall,” said an official.

He said the projects include laying underground RCC and HDPE pipelines of varying diametres, installing sump wells and pumping machinery, constructing RCC protection structures along vulnerable drains, and developing vertical drainage systems using submersible pumps in the waterlogged pockets.

“In the Meham area, villages such as Bhaini Surjan, Bhaini Chanderpal, Saiman, Farmana, Bhalba, and Loharheri often face monsoon flooding, hence key measures include underground pipelines to channel excess water into the Jui Feeder, Meham Drain, and Pakasma Drain, along with new pumping stations to accelerate dewatering,” the official added.

He said similar projects were planned in the Sampla area, where pipelines and pumps would divert flood water into the Aasan and Makrauli Link Drain for faster drainage and better protection of agricultural land.