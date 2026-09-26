Rs 657-crore bank scam: CBI lists ‘red flags’ ignored by senior officials

The CBI, in its chargesheet in the Rs 657-crore bank scam, has highlighted a series of alleged lapses by senior Haryana officials, saying several red flags were ignored while public funds were deposited with IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.

According to the chargesheet, the alleged irregularities included opening accounts without following prescribed procedures, ignoring Finance Department instructions on deposit limits and interest rates, and failing to act promptly after fraudulent transactions came to light.

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At Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL), the CBI said then managing director Mohd Shayin, IAS, introduced IDFC First Bank branch manager Ribhav Rishi, whom the agency has described as a mastermind of the alleged scam, to Director Finance Amit Dewan and Chief Accounts Officer Bahadur Singh Gosain.

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The agency said an account was opened with IDFC First Bank despite the bank not being empanelled. Subsequently, a running fixed deposit was liquidated and the funds transferred to the new account. The CBI said officials were told that the bank was offering 14% interest, but the letter purportedly offering the rate was later found to be fake. The agency said such an unusually high rate should have raised concerns.

In another instance, the CBI said Rs 10 crore belonging to the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) was transferred to an entity linked to Rishi. Chief Accounts Officer Rajesh Sangwan reportedly informed Principal Secretary Pankaj Agarwal, who, according to the chargesheet, said Rishi was “rasukdar” and that Rs 10-20 crore was not a big amount for him. The agency said Agarwal assured him that the money would be returned and did not direct him to lodge a complaint or FIR.

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The chargesheet also refers to an earlier instance when Agarwal was in the Education Department. The CBI alleged that he sought to deposit Rs 100 crore in an IDFC First Bank account despite a Rs 50-crore ceiling prescribed by the Finance Department. After an officer pointed this out, Agarwal allegedly told him not to “teach too much law” and suggested depositing either Rs 50 crore or Rs 100 crore.

The department eventually deposited Rs 100 crore on January 8, 2025, after which fraudulent debits began the same day, resulting in a loss of Rs 50.54 crore, the CBI said.

In Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, Commissioner Ram Kumar Singh allegedly disregarded an objection by a section officer who pointed out that quotations from banks were required before making deposits. The CBI said the officer was subsequently sidelined. Despite being informed about the siphoning of funds, Singh allegedly issued four more cheques. The corporation suffered a loss of Rs 100 crore, it said.

The chargesheet further alleges that Haryana State Pollution Control Board chairman Vineet Garg, IAS, selected IDFC First Bank despite higher rates offered by other banks and disregarded the Finance Department’s Rs 50-crore ceiling. The board allegedly lost Rs 159.86 crore.

In the Development and Panchayat Department, the CBI said administrative secretary Saket Kumar pressed for opening infrastructure development fund accounts with IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank without inviting quotations. A proposal seeking post-facto Finance Department approval was also not sent, it said. The agency said after fraudulent transactions surfaced, Kumar directed closure of the accounts, but the banks could not reconcile the funds. The Department lost Rs 89.23 crore.