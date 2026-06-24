Rs 657 crore bank scam: Data entry operator behind embezzlement of Rs 169 crore from HSPCB account

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s probe revealed that a data entry operator in Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) not only conspired with accused bank officials, but ‘facilitated and assisted in processing investments in favour of private banks’ in violation of rules, leading to a loss of Rs 169.36 crore.

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The CBI arrested Saurav Sharma on June 23. A Panchkula court on Wednesday sent him to four-day CBI custody.

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Also read: IDFC First Bank scam: Fraudulent transactions across CREST, CSCL and Haryana funds were synchronised, says CBI

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The Rs 169.36 fraud in HSPCB is part of the Rs 657 crore bank scam, in which officials of IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank colluded with Haryana government officials, including IAS officers, to siphon funds from eight Haryana government departments and two Chandigarh Administration departments. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is also investigating the case, has put the quantum of fraud at Rs 645 crore.

Sharma was aware of the investment limits and other instructions issued by the Finance Department regarding placement of public funds, yet he ‘facilitated and assisted’ in processing investments in favour of private banks in contravention of such instructions, said the CBI.

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He was aware of the limits prescribed by the Finance Department but did not mention them as part of a conspiracy and enabled a deposit exceeding Rs 50 crore at IDFC First Bank on March 18, 2025, according to the CBI. It resulted in parking of Rs 67.9 crore in the IDFC First Bank. He allegedly processed the proposals and further approved an investment of Rs 37.78 crore in the account, bringing the total to Rs 105.68 crore. The limit was still Rs 50 crore.

Sharma did not stop there and allegedly processed another investment proposal for Rs 8 crore on October 1, 2025, bringing the total funds to Rs 113.68 crore.

The CBI probe found that from March 13, 2025, to February 13, 2026, several fraudulent debit transactions siphoned off Rs 187.26 crore to various entities, including shell entities floated by the accused persons. However, there were also credit transactions of Rs 17.90 crore. The total loss in the account was Rs 169.36 crore.

The CBI's evidence reflected that Sharma maintained ‘regular and unauthorised’ communication with representatives of private banks who are co-accused in the case and shared confidential information relating to “investment proposals, maturity of funds, rate quoted by other banks and movement of official files” so as to facilitate them in preparing their proposals accordingly.

After these investments were made in IDFC First Bank, the funds were siphoned off to various shell companies.

As per CBI, Sharma obtained pecuniary benefits from co-accused, already arrested in the case, in lieu of favours extended to them regarding investments.

The CBI told the court that upon seizure of his mobile phone, the original communications were found to be missing or deleted, and he failed to furnish any explanation or assistance in retrieving the same. “His custodial interrogation is necessary to ascertain and recover such deleted communications and the data, passwords and devices connected therewith,” the agency added.