Rs 657-crore scam: CBI accuses IAS officer of raising IDFC Bank’s deposit ceiling

The CBI has accused 2002-batch IAS officer Mohd Shayin of removing the ceiling on deposits in IDFC First Bank without the approval of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Shayin was serving as Director General, Institutional Finance and Credit Control, Finance Department, at that time.

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Sources said CM Saini had approved a proposal on September 23, 2025, for empanelling DCB Bank, removing the ceiling of Rs 50 crore on deposits in Bandhan Bank and upgrading the deposit limit of AU Small Finance Bank and Jana Small Finance Bank to Rs 50 crore.

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The CBI found that the CM did not sanction any general enhancement. It concluded that had a universal application been the genuine intention, the same could have been placed before the CM, either along with the proposal or for post-facto approval.

However, while downmarking the file, Shayin recorded, “Show draft before issue”, reserving the final vetting to himself.

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The CBI has accused Shayin of enlarging the confined approval into a universal removal of the ceiling. No reason whatsoever was recorded.

The CBI claimed that the working effect of Shayin’s approval fell upon IDFC First Bank alone and, within it, upon the Sector 32, Chandigarh, branch. It made the Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, place more than Rs 100 crore with the bank immediately thereafter and also made the earlier crossing of the ceiling in the case of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) cease to be capable of detection, sources said.

Shayin did not record why uniformity was necessary. He did not record why a bank that had not applied was to be given a benefit larger than that of banks that had applied.

He also did not record any assessment of the financial standing of the banks whose ceiling he was removing, although that ceiling had been fixed only about 14 months earlier as a measure of prudence, in respect of banks whose handling of government money was as yet untested.

As MD, Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL), he is accused of opening accounts with accused bankers, causing a loss of Rs 59.46 crore in an account in IDFC First Bank and Rs 25 crore in AU Small Finance Bank.