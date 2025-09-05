DT
Home / Haryana / Rs 65K fine imposed for dumping waste on Rohtak roads

Rs 65K fine imposed for dumping waste on Rohtak roads

Defaulters were found dumping construction and demolition waste illegally on main roads, vacant plots and public spaces
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 03:35 AM Sep 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A cleanliness drive of the Municipal Corporation underway in Rohtak city. Tribune Photo
The Municipal Corporation has intensified efforts to maintain cleanliness and beautify the city. In a recent crackdown, it has issued 10 challans amounting to Rs 65,000 against individuals who were found dumping construction and demolition (C&D) waste illegally on main roads, vacant plots, and public spaces.

Dr Anand Kumar Sharma, Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, stated that various activities such as beautification of intersections, special cleanliness drives, and wall paintings were being carried out across the city. However, some individuals continued to dump C&D waste at unauthorised locations, which not only spoilt the appearance of the area but also encouraged others to start dumping garbage there.

“To address the issue, the corporation has deployed two dedicated vehicles to collect C&D waste daily from across the city and transport it to the designated dumping site at the Jail Road and Sunaria village,” he added.

The Commissioner said daily inspections would now be conducted by municipal teams, and those found dumping C&D waste illegally on roads, vacant plots, or public places would be penalised. In addition to fines, the cost of removing the illegally dumped waste would also be recovered from the offenders, who would be held personally responsible.

Sharma emphasised that the MC’s objective was to transform Rohtak into a cleaner and more beautiful city, and public cooperation was essential to achieve the goal.

