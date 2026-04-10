Rs 7.58 crore plan to ease traffic at 17 major intersections in Gurugram

In a major move to streamline the city’s chaotic traffic and combat rising vehicular pollution, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has announced a comprehensive plan to overhaul 17 critical intersections across Sectors 1 to 57. The authority has already floated a tender for the project, which is estimated to cost Rs 7.58 crore.

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The initiative follows a collaborative assessment with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). By identifying junctions where idling engines contribute significantly to local emissions, the GMDA aims to hit two birds with one stone: reducing commute times and improving the city's air quality.

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The proposed upgrades focus on maximising the efficiency of existing road space. Key engineering interventions include:

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Slip lane expansion: Extending and widening slip lanes to allow vehicles to turn without blocking the main carriageway.

Free left turns: Removing obstacles to ensure left-turn movements remain uninterrupted.

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Dedicated U-turns: Strategically placing U-turn points to prevent bottlenecks caused by vehicles making wide turns.

Median adjustments: Realigning median lengths to optimize traffic circulation and minimise long tailbacks.

"With these proposed measures, GMDA seeks to improve traffic conditions, reduce congestion, and contribute to improved air quality across the city," stated Amit Godara, Executive Engineer at GMDA.

He noted that by minimising stoppage time at high-traffic points, the project will directly lead to a decrease in the concentration of vehicular exhaust. 17 Identified Chokepoints

The project will target several of Gurugram's busiest junctions, including:

Sector hubs: Sector 48/49/South City-II, Sector 40/45 Cyber Park, Sector 9 Chowk and Sector 4/7 Chowk.

Major junctions: Bakhtawar Chowk, Rezangla Chowk, Kaushal Chowk and Sector 4/5 Chowk.

Commuter transit points: Millennium City Centre Metro Station, Daultabad Flyover and Ghata Power House.

Commercial areas: Arcadia Mall red light, Modern Bazar near Mayfield Garden and Unitech Cyber Park.

By addressing these specific "pollution hotspots," the GMDA hopes to create a more breathable environment while facilitating a seamless driving experience for the thousands of residents navigating the sector roads daily.