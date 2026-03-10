DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Rs 7 cr sanctioned for repair of govt schools

Rs 7 cr sanctioned for repair of govt schools

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 03:00 AM Mar 10, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Haryana Government has sanctioned Rs 7 crore for the repair and construction works of government primary and model schools in Bawal Assembly segment.

With this, a longstanding demand of the local residents has been fulfilled.

Bawal MLA Dr Krishan Kumar stated that the residents of the constituency had been demanding the repair and maintenance of the government schools in their area for nearly five years.

"An amount of Rs 6.67 crore has been sanctioned for the buildings and major construction works of 10 primary and model schools and Rs 83.88 lakh for the repair of six government primary schools in the constituency," said the MLA.

He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for sanctioning funds for the school buildings, maintaining that the students would now get quality facilities at the government schools.

