Rs 70 lakh looted from Jind trader

Rohtak, August 23
Miscreants allegedly looted cash and goods amounting to nearly Rs 70 lakh from a Jind-based trader last night. In a complaint lodged with the police, the trader said he was returning to Jind from Delhi last night.
“As I reached an under-construction toll plaza near Bhagwatipur village on the Rohtak-Jind road, some youths made me stop and forcibly took away my car. I later found my car nearby, but cash and goods had been taken away by the miscreants,” he alleged. The police have registered a case.
