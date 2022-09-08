Sonepat: Rs 80 lakh penalty imposed on JBM firm for poor sanitation

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, September 7

The dharna of the BJP and the Congress councillors, who have been protesting against the garbage lifting company JBM company in Sonepat, entered the third day on Wednesday. The councillors warned that if their demands were not met they would come on roads against the agency and if need be they would meet Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the issue.

Issue raised at House meeting We raised the issue at the MC General House meeting. If sanitation in the city does not improve even after sitting on dharna, we will be forced to protest against the firm. Councillors, Municipal Corporation, Sonepat

MC Commissioner Monika Gupta has imposed a fine of Rs 80 lakh on the JBM company and also called their representative to present a plan for cleaning the city.

The protesting councillors on Wednesday held a press conference at the MC gate and alleged that it was due to JBM company that there was insanitation in the city. Dissatisfied with the working of the JBM, all 20 councillors came together and demanded action against it.

The councillors alleged that the agency was spoiling the image of the councillors by alleging that thay were making unwarranted demands from the agency. It was a conspiracy against them, they said.

Sheeshpal Rana, Director, Ayushi Hygiene and Care Private Limited, said the cleanliness tender for sweeping, garbage lifting, segregation of garbage, cleaning of drainage and trimming of bushes etc, had been allotted to some other agency for Rs 3.53 crore per month, but the agency was not doing its work properly. The councillors were not raising issue against that company, but they were targeting their agency knowingly, he claimed.

Monika Gupta, Commissioner, MC said she had joined last week only and took round of the city to check cleanliness, which was found to be unsatisfactory.

“I have called the sanitation wing officials and representatives of the JBM company and also directed them to improve the situation,” she added.

“A penalty of Rs 80 lakh has also been imposed on the JBM company for poor sanitation in the city,” the Commissioner said.

“I have invited the councillors to come to my office and speak to me, but they refused to come,” she maintained.

#manohar lal khattar