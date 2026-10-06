Rs 842-crore elevated road proposed to ease Rohtak traffic congestion

The traffic congestion continues to be a major concern for residents of Rohtak. The construction of an elevated road from Ambedkar Chowk to the old bus stand, with a diversion towards Anaj Mandi, had provided some relief to commuters. Now, another elevated road has been proposed along the busy stretch from Ambedkar Chowk to Delhi Bypass to further ease traffic congestion in the city.

Former Haryana Cooperation Minister and senior BJP leader Manish Kumar Grover, while sharing details of the project, said the proposed elevated road, estimated to cost Rs 842.30 crore, would provide relief from traffic congestion, similar to the existing elevated road.

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“The road from Ambedkar Chowk to Delhi Bypass is one of the busiest stretches in the city and witnesses heavy traffic. To ease congestion on this route, another elevated road is necessary. The Rohtak MC has also passed a resolution regarding the proposed elevated road at its General House meeting,” he added.

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Grover maintained that the project had been proposed under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. It would provide a long-term solution to the traffic problems being faced by residents and commuters on the stretch. The proposed elevated corridor would significantly improve connectivity and reduce travel time for people travelling through the city, he added.

He said the proposal would provide a largely obstruction-free corridor for emergency services, including ambulances and fire tenders, besides reducing delays during peak hours.

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“The proposed route will pass through key points, including Sonipat Stand, Ashoka Chowk, Bapu Park, Medical Mor, Power House Chowk, MDU and Rajiv Chowk (Delhi Bypass). The proposal is being considered by the state government and is likely to be approved soon,” he claimed.

Grover maintained that several more development projects were in the pipeline to beautify the city and provide additional facilities to residents.