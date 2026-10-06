DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Rs 842-crore elevated road proposed to ease Rohtak traffic congestion

Rs 842-crore elevated road proposed to ease Rohtak traffic congestion

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:31 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The entrance to the existing elevated road in Rohtak city. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

The traffic congestion continues to be a major concern for residents of Rohtak. The construction of an elevated road from Ambedkar Chowk to the old bus stand, with a diversion towards Anaj Mandi, had provided some relief to commuters. Now, another elevated road has been proposed along the busy stretch from Ambedkar Chowk to Delhi Bypass to further ease traffic congestion in the city.

Former Haryana Cooperation Minister and senior BJP leader Manish Kumar Grover, while sharing details of the project, said the proposed elevated road, estimated to cost Rs 842.30 crore, would provide relief from traffic congestion, similar to the existing elevated road.

Advertisement

“The road from Ambedkar Chowk to Delhi Bypass is one of the busiest stretches in the city and witnesses heavy traffic. To ease congestion on this route, another elevated road is necessary. The Rohtak MC has also passed a resolution regarding the proposed elevated road at its General House meeting,” he added.

Advertisement

Grover maintained that the project had been proposed under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. It would provide a long-term solution to the traffic problems being faced by residents and commuters on the stretch. The proposed elevated corridor would significantly improve connectivity and reduce travel time for people travelling through the city, he added.

He said the proposal would provide a largely obstruction-free corridor for emergency services, including ambulances and fire tenders, besides reducing delays during peak hours.

Advertisement

“The proposed route will pass through key points, including Sonipat Stand, Ashoka Chowk, Bapu Park, Medical Mor, Power House Chowk, MDU and Rajiv Chowk (Delhi Bypass). The proposal is being considered by the state government and is likely to be approved soon,” he claimed.

Grover maintained that several more development projects were in the pipeline to beautify the city and provide additional facilities to residents.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts