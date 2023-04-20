Rs 8L looted at gunpoint from Sonepat trader

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 19

Two unknown miscreants robbed Rs 8 lakh at a gunpoint from an undergarment and cigarette wholesale trader in the Khanna colony here on Tuesday.

The robbery was captured on CCTV cameras. The police registered a case and started probe in the matter.

Yashpal of Sector 15, in his complaint to the Sector 27 police, said when he reached his agency, Shakti Traders, was in Khanna Colony. to collect the money last evening, two youths came there and took them at gunpoint. One of the youths had his mouth covered with a mask, while the other was wearing a helmet. One of them filled the bag with Rs 8 lakh and fled from the spot after locking the gate of the agency from outside.

ACP Ramesh Kumar along with Inspector Ravinder Kumar, SHO, Sector 27 and CIA teams reached the spot to probe the matter.