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Home / Haryana / Rs 9.87 crore approved for damaged Hisar-Balsamand road

Rs 9.87 crore approved for damaged Hisar-Balsamand road

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:11 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Minister Ranbir Gangwa
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The state government has sanctioned Rs 9.87 crore for special repairs to the Hisar-Balsamand road, as a patch of the road was damaged due to a flood-like situation last year.

Public Works Department (PWD) and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Ranbir Gangwa said here on Tuesday that administrative approval had been granted for the special repair of the affected stretch of the Hisar-Balsamand road.

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The government has also approved another Rs 86.46 lakh for special repairs of the flood-damaged Ladwa-Sultanpur road, he informed. The minister said the repairs had been taken up on priority to restore connectivity and prevent inconvenience to residents of the affected areas. He said the government was focusing on improving rural roads as well as major link roads damaged by the recent floods.

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“Roads are an important link in the development of any area. Therefore, damaged roads are being repaired on priority,” Gangwa said.

The minister directed department officials to ensure that the sanctioned works were completed within the stipulated time while maintaining the prescribed quality standards. Gangwa said that a stronger road network would facilitate smoother movement of people and contribute to the development of the affected areas.

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