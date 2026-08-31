Rs 93-crore Faridabad nursing colleges remain shut year after inauguration

For students in Ballabgarh, Prithla and dozens of surrounding villages, the promise of a nursing college closer to home has stayed just that — a promise. Two such institutions, built at Dayalpur and Arua at a combined cost of nearly Rs 93 crore, have not enrolled a single student in the year since Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini cut the ribbon on them.

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The delay, officials say, comes down to paperwork: the Health Department has still not formally taken over either campus from the construction agency, even though both structures were finished by 2025. Until that handover is complete, the buildings cannot be staffed, equipped or opened to admissions — leaving a sizeable public investment sitting unused.

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The scale of what’s waiting is not small. The Dayalpur campus alone spans six buildings with about 48 rooms and hostel capacity for 208 students, built at a cost of roughly Rs 45 crore. Its Arua counterpart cost close to Rs 47.44 crore. Together, they were designed to solve a real access problem students from villages such as Sahupura, Shahjahanpur, Chandpur and Imamuddinpur, and separately from Khund Jeheda, Atali, Nariyala and Garhkheda, currently have no nursing college near home and must travel into the NIT area for one.

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The idea itself dates back to 2018, when the Dayalpur project was pushed by then Prithla MLA Tekchand Sharma and the Arua college was proposed following a demand from Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar. The Haryana Urban Development Authority took up construction on both, though the Covid-19 pandemic set timelines back considerably before either building was finally completed.

Cabinet Minister Vipul Goyal said the government was actively coordinating with the department concerned to fast-track the opening of both colleges and that the matter was being reviewed on priority.

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Not everyone is willing to wait quietly. Congress MLA from Prithla, Sukhbir Singh Teotia has called the continuing delay a failure on the government’s part, and has warned he will raise the issue on the floor of the Haryana Assembly if the colleges are not made functional soon.

For now, the buildings stand ready walls up, hostels built, corridors empty while the students they were meant to serve continue making the longer trip elsewhere.