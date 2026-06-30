Rs 980-crore modernisation push to transform Haryana Police into tech-driven force

The Haryana Police is set to undergo a major transformation into a technology-driven, professionally trained and people-centric force, backed by a Rs 980-crore modernisation roadmap aimed at meeting emerging security challenges.

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Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal, addressing a press conference at the Police Headquarters in Panchkula on Tuesday, said the state government has earmarked Rs 750 crore over the next two years for police modernisation, while ongoing infrastructure projects and approved schemes will take the total investment to around Rs 980 crore.

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The funds will support 237 infrastructure projects across the state, including new police lines, housing, community centres and other essential facilities.

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Calling it the largest infrastructure development programme in the history of Haryana Police, the DGP said the modernisation roadmap has been aligned with the state's Vision-2030 and Vision-2047 goals and is being regularly reviewed by the Chief Minister.

Singhal said Haryana Police is implementing the Prime Minister's vision of SMART Policing—Strict but Sensitive, Modern and Mobile, Alert and Accountable, Reliable and Responsive, and Techno-savvy and Trained.

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He said SMART policing is not merely a slogan but a comprehensive framework encompassing better training, professional conduct, technology-enabled policing, scientific investigation, improved public service delivery and continuous capacity building.

The DGP highlighted several innovative initiatives that are now being emulated by other states, including the Abhedya App, Dual OTP Verification System, Dial-112, RJSF, night naka operations, anti-narcotics campaigns, expanded CCTV surveillance, improved training modules and the B-1 fitness test.

“Work is also progressing on an ATM monitoring system, a comprehensive annual narcotics control plan, recruitment reforms and further strengthening of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) through advanced technology and specialised resources,” he said.

Singhal said that besides the Rs 750 crore allocated by the state government, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sanctioned nearly Rs 120 crore under the SLEC/ASUMP scheme for upgrading forensic science laboratories, cybercrime laboratories, communication systems and modern policing equipment.

Additionally, Haryana expects to receive Rs 100-200 crore under the Nirbhaya Fund to strengthen women's safety through projects such as Pink PCR vehicles, dedicated digital platforms for working women and other gender-focused initiatives.

Highlighting future priorities, the DGP said Haryana Police is investing heavily in cyber policing and artificial intelligence.

A dedicated Artificial Intelligence Cell is being established to support crime prevention, investigation, predictive policing and data-driven decision-making. Work is currently underway on capacity building, data collection and the development of AI-based applications.

He said Haryana Police has also introduced the e-Zero FIR system, under which 28 e-Zero FIRs have already been registered.

The DGP said the Chief Minister has announced several landmark measures to strengthen the police force, including the recruitment of 5,000 new personnel, reservation opportunities for Agniveers, establishment of a world-class ATS, creation of an India Reserve Battalion on about 107 acres in Nuh, procurement of 150 new emergency response vehicles, establishment of seven new women's police stations and creation of a Police Welfare Fund.