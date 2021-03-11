RS poll: Congress MLAs to meet tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

Ahead of Rajya Sabha nominations, a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting has been called on May 30. The last date for filing nominations is May 31.

The names of former Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja or Congress Working Committee member Rajeev Shukla are doing the rounds in the state party circles though a dark horse could emerge as a member from the G-23 group.

The Congress high command will take the final decision either on May 29 or 30. The CLP meeting a day before is expected to serve two purposes.

“It will help in rallying support behind a particular candidate. Also, at least 10 MLAs or 10 per cent of the party strength is required for filing nominations,” sources said.

The Rajya Sabha elections are taking place due to the retirement of media baron Subhash Chandra and BJP’s Dushyant Kumar Gautam.

If necessary, voting will take place on June 10. There are two seats and as per numerical strength, one member each from the BJP and Congress is expected to win. A winner has to poll 31 votes and the grand old party has this many seats only.

But the Congress has to keep its house together as after Udai Bhan took over as new state chief, some are feeling left out. The role of lone Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Abhay Singh Chautala and Independent Balraj Kundu will be crucial.