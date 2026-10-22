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Home / Haryana / Rs180 crore approved for Rakhigarhi museum works in Haryana

Rs180 crore approved for Rakhigarhi museum works in Haryana

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:26 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Archaeology, Heritage and Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma attends the Rakhigarhi festival.
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Archaeology, Heritage and Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma said the work on the modern museum complex at the Harappan site of Rakhigarhi village will be completed soon, with Rs 180 crore approved for the remaining works. The project will give a new dimension to Rakhigarhi’s historical heritage and help establish the site as a major centre for archaeological research, cultural activities and tourism, he said.

The minister was addressing an international conference organised as part of the Rakhigarhi festival on Thursday. He said Rakhigarhi was an important symbol of India’s ancient civilisation, scientific thinking, advanced urban planning and rich cultural traditions. The government is making continuous efforts to preserve its historical heritage, present archaeological discoveries effectively and enhance its recognition both nationally and internationally.

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He said the under-construction museum would serve as an informative centre for students, researchers, historians and tourists, offering them an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the lifestyle, social organisation, craftsmanship, agriculture, residential structures and urban planning of the Harappan Civilisation. Keeping the convenience of tourists in mind, the construction of a rest house at Rakhigarhi has also been completed.

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The minister said preserving this heritage goes beyond safeguarding historical monuments and artefacts; it is also a means of connecting future generations with their civilisation and culture. The modern museum complex will enable these significant discoveries to be presented more effectively and help Rakhigarhi gain greater recognition at the national and international levels.

The minister said an increase in tourist footfall could create new opportunities for residents in employment, self-employment, handicrafts and other economic activities. The museum and auditorium will also offer greater scope for hosting national and international academic conferences, cultural programmes and archaeological events. Padma Shri Awardee Dr RS Bisht, former ASI director Dr Amarendra Nath, Deputy Director of Haryana Archaeology Department Dr Narender Parmar, Dr Garima Singh and other archaeological experts elaborated on the rich culture of the Harappan period.

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