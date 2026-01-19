RSS leader calls for 'Panch Parivartan' to strengthen India

Alok Kumar, Sah Sarkaryavah of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said that while the RSS is celebrating its centenary year, the purpose of the celebration is not self-glorification. Rather, the Sangh aims to encourage citizens to work unitedly on the concept of Panch Parivartan (five transformations) to take the country forward.

Alok Kumar was addressing a seminar titled “Role of sports and sportspersons in nation building”, organised by the RSS in the auditorium of SD PG College on Sunday. Olympic medallist Ravi Dahiya was present as the chief guest.

Kumar emphasised that the country can move forward on the path of becoming a Vishwa Guru only by adopting the five transformations — social harmony, environmental protection, Swadeshi, family enlightenment and civic etiquette.

On the occasion, several dignitaries were present, including Pratap, Prant Sanghchalak; Dr Surendra Pal, Prant Pracharak; Ashok Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Sports University of Haryana (SUOH), Rai; Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt; India’s first female Para-Olympic medallist Deepa Malik; Sunil Dabas; along with Padma Shri awardees, Dronacharya awardees, Arjuna awardees, Bhim awardees, and numerous national and international athletes from across the state.

“Our country has a population of 140 crore and to turn it into our strength, we all need to work together in a positive direction,” Kumar said. He further stated that the ecological balance of the country has deteriorated due to meeting the basic needs of such a large population. The growing sense of consumerism has been a major contributing factor, resulting in pollution of food, water and air.

Kumar also spoke about family structures, noting that India traditionally had joint families, but modernisation and Western influences have replaced them with nuclear families. He emphasised reviving the joint family concept for social cohesion.

“We must end caste discrimination, which is only possible by promoting social harmony,” he said, adding that to make the country economically prosperous, citizens should embrace Swadeshi. He also stressed the importance of fostering a sense of civic duty among people.

While addressing questions from players, Alok Kumar called upon them to motivate the youth to stay away from drugs and take up sports. He noted that in the era of social media, well-known sportspersons have a large following and they should use their platforms to promote Indian traditions, social harmony, environmental protection, indigenous products, family values and civic responsibilities, ensuring that Indian culture is passed to the next generation.