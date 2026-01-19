DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / RSS leader calls for 'Panch Parivartan' to strengthen India

RSS leader calls for 'Panch Parivartan' to strengthen India

State-level seminar on ‘Role of sports and sportspersons in nation building’ held

article_Author
Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jan 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
RSS Sah Sarkaryavah Alok Kumar, along with Olympian Ravi Dahiya, lit a lamp during the state-level seminar.
Advertisement

Alok Kumar, Sah Sarkaryavah of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said that while the RSS is celebrating its centenary year, the purpose of the celebration is not self-glorification. Rather, the Sangh aims to encourage citizens to work unitedly on the concept of Panch Parivartan (five transformations) to take the country forward.

Advertisement

Alok Kumar was addressing a seminar titled “Role of sports and sportspersons in nation building”, organised by the RSS in the auditorium of SD PG College on Sunday. Olympic medallist Ravi Dahiya was present as the chief guest.

Advertisement

Kumar emphasised that the country can move forward on the path of becoming a Vishwa Guru only by adopting the five transformations — social harmony, environmental protection, Swadeshi, family enlightenment and civic etiquette.

Advertisement

On the occasion, several dignitaries were present, including Pratap, Prant Sanghchalak; Dr Surendra Pal, Prant Pracharak; Ashok Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Sports University of Haryana (SUOH), Rai; Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt; India’s first female Para-Olympic medallist Deepa Malik; Sunil Dabas; along with Padma Shri awardees, Dronacharya awardees, Arjuna awardees, Bhim awardees, and numerous national and international athletes from across the state.

“Our country has a population of 140 crore and to turn it into our strength, we all need to work together in a positive direction,” Kumar said. He further stated that the ecological balance of the country has deteriorated due to meeting the basic needs of such a large population. The growing sense of consumerism has been a major contributing factor, resulting in pollution of food, water and air.

Advertisement

Kumar also spoke about family structures, noting that India traditionally had joint families, but modernisation and Western influences have replaced them with nuclear families. He emphasised reviving the joint family concept for social cohesion.

“We must end caste discrimination, which is only possible by promoting social harmony,” he said, adding that to make the country economically prosperous, citizens should embrace Swadeshi. He also stressed the importance of fostering a sense of civic duty among people.

While addressing questions from players, Alok Kumar called upon them to motivate the youth to stay away from drugs and take up sports. He noted that in the era of social media, well-known sportspersons have a large following and they should use their platforms to promote Indian traditions, social harmony, environmental protection, indigenous products, family values and civic responsibilities, ensuring that Indian culture is passed to the next generation.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts