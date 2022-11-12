Hisar: RTA team assaulted in crackdown on overloaded vehicles

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 11

In a joint operation, teams of the Hisar and Jind Regional Transport Authority (RTA) cracked down on 16 overloaded vehicles transporting stones and building material from Rajasthan to Punjab and imposed a challan of nearly Rs 10 lakh on these in Hisar today.

Armed with iron rods When the RTA team started issuing challan to overloaded vehicles, some persons, armed with iron rods, arrived on the spot and manhandled the staff and helped some overloaded trucks drive away from the spot. An RTA official

Some persons manhandled and misbehaved with the raiding staff during the crackdown. The raiding officials lodged a complaint with the police about the incident.

The RTA secretary, Dr Sunil Kumar, said they got a tip-off that the overloaded trucks carrying building material from Rajasthan got protection at some dhabas located on the Hisar-Chandigarh road. These drivers enjoy the support of dhaba owners who provide prior information and updates about the movement of the RTA teams by forming WhatsApp groups.

The RTA official said they caught overloaded vehicles which were parked near dhabas. When the RTA team started issuing challan to overloaded vehicles, some persons armed with iron rods, reportedly at the behest of the owner of a dhaba, arrived on the spot and manhandled the staff and helped some overloaded trucks drive away from the spot.

The RTA secretary said all vehicles carrying building material were loaded with double their sanctioned capacity. He said they had issued challan as per the rules of the RTA and it turned out to be about Rs 10 lakh as penalty during today’s drive.

#Hisar #Rajasthan