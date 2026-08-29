Haryana: 14,298 employees hired through HKRNL since 2022, reveals RTI

The Haryana Government recruited 14,298 employees through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL) between 2022 and January 2026, according to information obtained under the Right to Information Act.

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The information furnished by the HKRNL shows 16,580 recruitment entries, of which 2,282 have been marked ‘Null’. An assessment of the data shows that 14,298 entries represent actual recruitments.

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According to the year-wise figures, 1,150 employees were recruited in 2022, 7,136 in 2023, 7,250 in 2024, 1,012 in 2025 and 32 up to January 2026. RTI activist Subhash, state convener of the Haryana Soochna Adhikar Manch, said the issue was not merely the number of people recruited but also the manner in which contractual manpower was being inducted and retained.

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Questioning the absence of clarity over the opening of the HKRNL portal, he alleged that the criteria for selection, reservation and preparation of merit lists needed to be fair and transparent and placed in the public domain.

Government departments and Boards send their requirements for contractual manpower, including educational qualifications and other details, to the HKRNL portal. The nigam then prepares lists under its policy and rules framed on June 30, 2022, which were subsequently amended on May 13, 2025.

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Subhash said employees who had completed around five years of service still lacked job security or a clear avenue for regularisation. He alleged that workers earlier engaged in different departments and organisations were subsequently brought into the HKRNL system, which, he claimed, was being projected as part of the government’s employment figures.

He also alleged that HKRNL employees were not provided service benefits at par with regular government employees, including pension, gratuity and leave encashment.

Subhash Lamba, a leader of the Sarv Karamchari Sangh Haryana, remarked, “HKRNL kactha karmachari ko kacha rakhne ki guarantee hai (HKRNL is a mechanism to keep the temporary employee as temporary forever).”

Lamba also questioned the government’s claim of around 1.20 lakh recruitments through the HKRNL system, arguing that a large chunk of these employees had been ported into the system from contractual and other modes of employment.

“It is wrong to say that the government has provided fresh jobs to about 1.2 lakh persons under the HKRNL,” he said.

He alleged that presenting contractual engagements as a large-scale recruitment exercise could also be used to avoid demands for regularisation and long-term job security. He also questioned the low payments being made to employees under the HKRNL system.

The RTI response further reveals that HKRNL is not an autonomous institution but a company registered under the Companies Act, 2013. It was incorporated on October 13, 2021, with its registered office in Panchkula.