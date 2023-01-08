RTI a vital tool against corruption: Expert

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

A one-day workshop on ‘Minimising misuse of RTI’ was organised by the Haryana State Higher Education Council (HSEC) at Panchkula on Thursday. Addressing the workshop, HSEC Chairman Prof Brij Kishore Kuthiala said the Right to Information Act was a very important step in informing the citizens about the activities of the government.

Due to this law, a common citizen has the right to get information from any government department. It is a big step against corruption, which serves to bring more transparency in the working of the government or administration, but RTI should not be misused, he added.

Prof Kuthiala suggested that a committee in the council could be formed, which would consist Public Information Officers (PIOs), first appellate authorities, advocates, RTI experts, etc. to take up the RTI-related problems of state universities and provide guidance.

Vice-Chairperson, HSHEC, Dr Kailash Chander Sharma, senior advocate Ajay Jagga and former chief secretary Urvashi Gulati, addressed the participating first appellate authorities and PIOs of the 15 state-funded universities.

Underlining the benefits of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, Dr Sharma said it empowered citizens to get answers to their questions and make them better-informed citizens.