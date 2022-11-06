RTS imposes Rs 40K fine on ex-tehsildar of Bahadurgarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 5

The Haryana Right to Service Commission slapped a fine of Rs 40,000 on then Tehsildar of Bahadurgarh Kaban Lakra for delaying the mutation for two registries of a complainant. The commission also ordered giving a compensation of Rs 10,000 to the complainant.

An official spokesperson said an e-mail was received by the commission from Chinmaya Sharma of Jhajjar district. He said the land in the name of his mother Usha Sharma was to be transferred to him (Chinmaya Sharma) through a gift deed.

The complainant raised a mutation request in May 2021 through Antyodaya Saral at the Bahadurgarh tehsil office. The time limit for providing uncontested mutation under the Haryana Right to Service Act is 30 days. Even after that, the complainant was made to run from pillars to post to get his work done.

Taking cognisance of his complaint, the commission sought a report from the Sub-Divisional Officer, Bahadurgarh. The report clearly indicated dereliction of duty on Kaban Lakra’s part, the spokesperson said.