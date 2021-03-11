Ruckus at Karnal event

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 29

A high-voltage drama prevailed on Sunday at a programme organised to mark Parshuram Jayanti at Sarswat Brahmin Dharmshala in the city when a couple of members of the Brahmin community created ruckus and interrupted Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia while he was delivering his speech.

They even took the mike from him and blamed Bhatia for politicising the event. It happened in the presence of Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma, who is in the limelight these days due to his criticism of the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and former minister Manish Grover over Pahrawar village land in Rohtak. Meanwhile, supporters of both MPs also exchanged heated words. Some of Sharma’s supporters raised slogans of making him the Chief Minister.

However, later the Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia finished his speech.