Ruckus erupts outside Gurugram movie hall over cancellation of ‘The Kashmir Files' tickets

Gurugram, March 13

A ruckus erupted outside the Inox multiplex here in sector 4 of the millennium city, screening the critically acclaimed film ‘The Kashmir Files', on Sunday over the cancellation of tickets of some visitors.

Incensed over the denial of entry to the movie hall despite having tickets booked in advance with them, some of the audiences entered into a scuffle with the cinema hall's security personnel, necessitating intervention by police.

The trouble began when some visitors were denied entry to the hall despite having tickets while the movie hall managers said they had to cancel the tickets to reissue them without tax after the Haryana government made the movie tax-free, said police.

The situation was brought under control after the movie-goers and cinema hall owner reached a compromise over cancelled tickets, it added.

"To implement the revised tax-free pricing for the movie as per the Haryana government's order and to ensure that the benefit of the same is passed on to the maximum number of guests with immediate effect, the tickets which were already issued with the tax amount, had to be reissued,” Inox Cinema said in an official statement.

“This process required reprogramming of the existing tickets and the same was communicated to guests so that they can rebook the ticket and enjoy the movie at a lower tax-free price,” the statement explained.

“We are extremely heartened by the response we have received for the movie across the country and are looking forward to welcoming guests to enjoy it in coming days," it added.