Ruckus in Haryana Assembly over Congress protest on law & order collapse

Pandemonium prevailed on the opening day of the monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha as the Congress pushed for an adjournment motion on the collapse of law and order in the state.

After Speaker Harvinder Kalyan indicated the start of question hour after obituary references, Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal said that her party had given an adjournment motion and demanded that work be suspended to take up deteriorating law and order in the state.

However, the Speaker said that procedure would be followed and it would be taken up for consideration after the question hour.

“The matter is under consideration. Let the question hour proceed,” he told Bhukkal as the Congress MLAs started to protest.

CM Nayab Singh Saini intervened to say law and order was questioned and the Speaker should allow a discussion on the same. However, the Congress protested and the MLAs went into the well of the House.

They then pulled out posters saying “Beti bachao, beti padhao, kya hua kya hua?” and raised slogans of “BJP hai hai” in the House.

The treasury benches countered this with “Bharat mata ki jai” slogans, following which both groups continued to shout.

The Speaker then adjouned the House for 30 minutes.