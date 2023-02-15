Ruckus in park over Valentine's Day celebrations

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 14

Ruckus erupted in a park at the NIT area here this morning after some youths claiming to be activists of the Bajrang Dal, assaulted a youth, sitting with his wife in the garden.

While one person got injured in the incident, the accused were chased away by the locals, who rushed to help the victim couple. No case has been registered so far in this connection. The victim (27), who is residing at SGM Nagar here, said a group of 20 youths entered the park and started beating him with sticks. He said he tried to call the police but could not succeed. His wife was not assaulted, he said.