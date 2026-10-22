Ruckus in Rohtak civic body, councillors allege staff ignoring complaints

The General House meeting of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Rohtak, turned stormy on Thursday as several councillors accused officials of ignoring their complaints and failing to address problems in their respective wards. They said residents had elected them to raise public grievances and it was the responsibility of the officials to act promptly on such complaints.

The uproar began when Anju Saini, councillor from Ward 8, alleged that the officials failed to give satisfactory responses whenever she approached them with complaints concerning her ward. Dimple Jain, councillor from Ward 17, supported her, saying she had faced a similar situation.

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The councillors said ignoring their concerns and failing to act on ward-related issues amounted to an insult and misbehaviour. They demanded that the officials should listen to every councillor and take timely action to resolve public grievances.

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Several other councillors joined the discussion. The issue led to a heated exchange between councillors Suresh Kirar and Parikshit Deswal, with the latter maintaining that the MC officials listened to the councillors and that no officer had misbehaved with any elected representative.

MC Commissioner Satyendra Duhan later intervened to pacify the councillors. He said officials cooperated with elected representatives and took prompt action whenever ward-related grievances were brought to their notice. He assured the councillors that their concerns would be addressed to prevent such complaints in future.

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The meeting subsequently proceeded peacefully, and all agenda items were passed.

Later, while interacting with mediapersons, Mayor Ram Avtar Valmiki denied that any uproar had taken place, describing it as a discussion in which the councillors had effectively put forward their views.

“The House discussed the issues and problems of every ward in detail and all agenda items were passed unanimously after discussion. All 25 councillors, including three nominated, attended the meeting,” he said.

Valmiki added that development works worth Rs 1 crore would be undertaken in each ward.

“Tenders for development works worth a total of Rs 25 crore will be floated within the next 10 days, with all essential works included in the initial tendering process. The councillors also raised the issue of floating tenders ward-wise instead of for the entire municipal area. Both councillors and officials put forward their views on the matter,” the Mayor added.