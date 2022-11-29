Ruling alliance rejected in ZP poll: Deepender

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 28

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda today said the people have completely rejected the ruling BJP-JJP in Zila Parishad elections.

“Not only this, 87 per cent Haryana voters cast their vote for Independents and Congress ideology candidates. The BJP got five per cent votes, the INLD and AAP got 3 per cent votes each, while the BSP got 2 per cent votes,” he said.

“The BJP-JJP, which won from 22 wards out of 411, has no moral right to remain in power. It is also clear from the results that the INLD and the Aam Aadmi Party have no future in Haryana politics,” he said.