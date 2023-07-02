Ruling, Opposition leaders reach out to people as elections draw near

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, July 1

Leaders of the ruling as well as opposition parties in Haryana have started reaching out to people as the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are drawing closer. Apart from consolidating their base in their respective political citadels, the leaders are trying hard to establish themselves as state-level figures by expanding their areas of influence.

Being the political capital of Haryana, Rohtak remains on the radar of all parties. Congress stalwart from Rohtak and two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has increased his presence and socio-political activities in recent days.

Hooda, who recently toured the villages under his Assembly constituency, is now mingling with residents of his hometown Rohtak, which has been his stronghold

for decades.

“Hooda is also holding political events in areas outside Rohtak to project himself as a Congress leader having influence across all communities and regions of Haryana before the people as well as the party high command,” says political observer Pawan Kumar Bansal.

The Congress stalwart is likely to get the benefit of people’s resentment against the BJP-JJP regime, he claims.

Political analyst Prof (Dr) Rajendra Sharma says that Hooda and other leaders are trying to make their presence felt among the masses to mobilise their supporters. “He also wants to emerge the frontrunner among the contenders for the post of Chief Minister within the party,” he states.

The BJP leaders, meanwhile, are devising a strategy to wrest the Rohtak Assembly seat from the Congress to assert their political supremacy in Hooda’s hometown. BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Manohar Lal, party’s state unit president Om Prakash Dhankhar and vice-president Manish Grover; and JJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala have also increased their political activities.