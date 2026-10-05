Ruling party using ‘unethical practices’ to stay in power, accuses Congress

Congress leaders today launched a scathing attack on the BJP at a workers’ conference in Bahadurgarh, accusing the ruling party of using “unethical practices” to remain in power and failing to fulfil its electoral promises. AICC Haryana in-charge Sanjay Dutt, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh and MP Deepender Hooda also accused the ruling party of making “tall promises” during elections but failing to deliver on them.

“The BJP stands for the ‘Bharatiya Jhoothi Party’. The BJP had made tall promises during elections, including building 100 smart cities, depositing Rs 15 lakh in every bank account, providing two crore jobs and introducing bullet trains. Instead, it is handing over the country’s wealth to one or two major corporate houses,” Deepender said while addressing party workers.

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Congratulating the medal-winning athletes, the MP said nearly 60 per cent of all the medals won by India so far had either been won by Haryana’s athletes or had come through their contribution as members of teams.

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“If Haryana’s athletes are winning more than 60 per cent of the medals, then the Commonwealth Games should be organised in Haryana on the basis of merit. Is it the fault of Haryana’s athletes that they bring glory to the country by contributing to India’s medal tally in international competitions?” he asked.

Deepender Hooda said Bahadurgarh lay on one side of Delhi, while Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida were on the other. Despite being close to the national capital, the region had not witnessed the development it deserved, he said.

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“However, when Congress was given an opportunity, it laid the foundation for development in the region. Metro connectivity was introduced, AIIMS hospitals were established, highways, four-lane roads and bypasses were constructed, and colleges, ITIs and other educational institutions were set up. An Atomic University and Nuclear University also came to the region, transforming its overall landscape,” the MP said.

He claimed that during the past 12 years, not a single major project had been brought to the region or the state. The BJP government had “hollowed out” the country, he alleged. Inflation was at its peak, with everything from petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders to sugar becoming more expensive, he added.

“The BJP government has destroyed the future of Haryana’s youth over the past 12 years. It has ended permanent government jobs. By introducing the Agnipath scheme, the BJP government has even converted permanent recruitment in the Army into temporary recruitment,” Deepender alleged.

The MP said that before the elections, the BJP had issued lakhs of BPL cards, but after the elections, it cancelled 12 lakh BPL cards and even discontinued the supply of oil through these cards.