Rural areas of Haryana hit by shortage of doctors, paramedical staff

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 1

Most of the government-run-hospitals in rural areas, including community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs), are facing a shortage of medical resources due to which residents have to face a lot of problems and rush to the district headquarters for healthcare services.

Raised issue at various platforms We have raised the issue of fulfilling the posts of doctor at various platforms, but no action has been taken. Due to this, residents have to go to the district headquarters or nearby districts for treatment. Subhash Chand, Nigdhu resident Recruitment of 1,200 mos underway The staff position was regularly told to the higher authorities and the recruitment of around 1,200 medical officers is under way. After recruitment, most of the vacant posts will be filled. Dr Yogesh Sharma, Civil Surgeon

An official said doctors and paramedical staff avoided their postings in rural areas, and if anyone was transferred there, he/she tried to get the orders cancelled. Villagers blamed the government for not recruiting the required staff even after their raising the issue at various platforms.

Data gathered by The Tribune revealed that there were 188 sanctioned posts of medical officer (MO) in the district – both in rural and urban areas. Of these, 103 were yet to be filled and 11 out of 38 pots of dental surgeon, 147 out of 248 of staff nurse were lying vacant in the district. As per the data, most of the posts were lying vacant in rural PHCs and CHCs. In several hospitals, there were no doctors at all.

Nine out of the11 posts of the MO, 11 out of the 17 of staff nurse were lying vacant in the Assandh sub-divisional hospital, seven out of the 11 sanctioned posts of medical officer (MO) and 12 out of the 17 posts of nursing sister were yet to be filled in the sub-divisional Civil Hospital in Indri.

Single sanctioned post of medical officer (female each) in Ramba PHC, and Biana PHC were yet to be filled. Four out of seven posts of medical officer, single sanctioned post of nursing sister in the CHC Taraori, all the five sanctioned posts of MO and five out of six posts of nursing sister in Ballah CHC, both sanctioned posts of the MO, single sanctioned post of pharmacist, all four posts of MPHW (F) in Salwan PHC, and both sanctioned posts of MO (male and female), both posts of nursing sister in Munak PHC, were lying vacant.

Shamsher Singh Gogi, Assandh MLA, said that he has raised the issue with Health Minister Anil Vij.