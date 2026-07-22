Rural cleanliness survey: Sanitation, community efforts put Rohtak on top

Sustained efforts in solid and liquid waste management, improved sanitation infrastructure and community participation have helped Rohtak emerge as the Best Performing District in North India in the Swachh Survekshan Grameen (SSG) 2025 conducted by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti. Haryana was also recognised as the Best Performing State in North India, outperforming Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan in the nationwide rural sanitation survey. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sachin Gupta said Rohtak’s ranking was based on performance across four parameters in the survey.

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“Direct Observation accounted for 40 per cent (540 marks), followed by Service Level Progress at 30 per cent (240 marks), Direct Observation of Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM) plants at 20 per cent (120 marks), and Citizen Feedback at 10 per cent (100 marks),” he said.

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The DC asserted that the direct observation covered rural households, public places, villages and waste management plants, while service-level progress was assessed through verification of ODF Plus (Model) villages and district self-assessment. Citizen feedback was collected through household interviews and a mobile application.

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Gupta said the survey, conducted by an independent third-party agency, covered 744 districts, 20,659 villages, over 3.22 lakh rural households and 1,03,607 public institutions, public places and community sanitary complexes across 33 States and Union Territories. It also assessed 3,701 solid and liquid waste management plants, including 1,883 plastic waste management units, 965 faecal sludge and sewage treatment plants, and 853 GOBARdhan plants.

Comparing Rohtak’s performance with the national average, Gupta said only 43 per cent of villages across the country had waste segregation sheds, 50 per cent had community soak or leach pits, and only 52 per cent of the assessed plastic waste management units were operational.

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“In contrast, Rohtak has established a comprehensive waste segregation system at the gram panchayat level, along with organised liquid waste management and a scientific desludging system, placing the district well ahead of the national average,” he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO (Zila Parishad and DRDA) Narendra Kumar said single-use plastic collected at village segregation sheds was being sorted and scientifically disposed of under the Plastic Waste Management programme.

He said three/five pond systems had been developed in villages under the Liquid Waste Management programme, while community soak pits had been constructed for wastewater disposal. Screening systems had also been installed in drains to prevent solid waste from entering the drainage network, and villagers were encouraged to reuse treated wastewater for kitchen gardens.

The DC stated individual household toilets and community toilets had been constructed wherever required and their maintenance was regularly monitored to ensure proper functionality.