Rural development key to economic foundation: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, August 7

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while emphasising the significance of rural development for the overall progress of a nation, said rural areas play a key role in shaping the country’s identity, culture and economic foundation.

“As a considerable portion of India’s population is engaged in agriculture, hence the economy’s reliance on this sector remains significant. Agriculture contributes not only to food security, but also to the country’s GDP and employment. This makes the development of villages a key priority for sustained economic growth and prosperity,” said Khattar while addressing the gathering at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day training conference organised by the Regional Panchayati Raj Parishad at Surajkund today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the programme through video conferencing, while BJP national president JP Nadda attended the function as chief guest at Surajkund.

Later addressing the gathering at the programme, Khattar said the focus on all-round development in villages was a crucial step toward achieving sustainable and inclusive growth across the country.

