Russia-Haryana drone tie-up on cards; 250-km range unmanned helicopters planned in Sisai

Haryana’s ambition to emerge as a major drone and aerospace manufacturing destination has received a potential boost, with Russian technology companies exploring two joint ventures at the Drone City Haryana in Sisai, Hansi.

A high-level Russian delegation met with Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh to discuss investment, technology transfer, joint research and industrial collaboration.

Advertisement

The talks centred on manufacturing advanced helicopter drones and developing navigation technology that could allow unmanned aircraft to operate even without GPS or other satellite-navigation signals.

Advertisement

250-km range, 200-kg payload

One of the proposals involves a collaboration between Russia’s Omnitech LLC and AVPL International for setting up an advanced helicopter-drone manufacturing facility at Sisai.

The proposed unmanned helicopter would have a range of up to 250 km and a payload capacity of up to 200 kg, according to the proposal presented to the CM.

Advertisement

The facility is envisaged as more than an assembly unit. It would include manufacturing, research, testing and technology-development capabilities for advanced unmanned helicopter platforms, with a focus on technology transfer and indigenous production.

Such drones could potentially be deployed for industrial logistics, disaster management and transporting essential supplies to remote and inaccessible areas.

If finalised, the joint venture (JV) would mark a significant step in Haryana’s attempt to develop a specialised ecosystem around unmanned aerial systems and aerospace manufacturing.

Drones that can navigate without GPS

The second proposed India-Russia venture could have wider technological significance. Russia’s 4GNSS LLC/Orient Systems Group and AVPL International are exploring development of drone-navigation technology capable of functioning without GPS/GNSS signals.

The proposed system is intended to enable drones to complete assigned missions even when satellite-navigation signals are unavailable. Significantly, the project also proposes exploring the use of Indian semiconductor chips, along with indigenous technology development and manufacturing in India.

The initiative could expand Haryana’s ambitions beyond drone assembly into fields such as autonomous navigation, aerospace electronics and drone research.

Rs 58.51 crore incentive backing Haryana’s drone push

The proposed Russian collaboration builds on Haryana’s existing push to develop Sisai and the wider Hisar region as a drone-manufacturing centre.

The Haryana Enterprise Promotion Board, chaired by CM Saini, has approved a Rs 58.51-crore special incentive package for AITMC Ventures Limited under the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy, 2020, for developing a drone and drone-component manufacturing hub in Hisar district.

Saini had also, during a September 28 review, asked officials to prioritise drone-manufacturing research, provide facilities to startups and strengthen technical skills among youth as part of the state’s objective of developing Haryana as the “Drone Capital.”

Sisai at centre of emerging ecosystem

Drone City Haryana at Sisai is emerging as the focal point of this strategy. Its foundation stone was laid in September 2025, while the first phase was inaugurated in May 2026 by Haryana Cabinet Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi.

The visiting delegation included Leonid Artemov and Aleksandr Zaporozhskii of the Skolkovo Foundation, Alexey Urbanskiy of Omnitech LLC and Sergey Lebedev of 4GNSS LLC/Orient Systems Group.

Indian representatives included Lt Gen Rakesh Kumar Anand, Director-General of the Drone Tech Multi-State Cooperative Society, and Deep Singh Sisai, founder and chairman of AVPL International.

Before reaching Haryana, the Russian delegation met Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi on October 12. It subsequently visited Drone City Haryana to examine its manufacturing, research and technical-training facilities.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, OSD to CM Vivek Kalia, and other senior officials were present during the meeting with Saini.