Russian artisans to give Surajkund Mela a miss

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 5

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has impacted the participation of foreign nation troupes in the upcoming 35th edition of the International Crafts Mela at Surajkund here. The fair was rescheduled and will be held from March 19 to April 4 against the earlier schedule of February 2 to 17, due to the third wave of Covid.

Revealing that there will be no artisans from Russia this time, sources in the Department of Haryana Tourism said though invitations were extended to all nations of Asia, Europe and Africa, only 24 nations have confirmed their participation so far.

It is claimed that while Russia, which had been taking part in the fair in the past few years, has not responded perhaps due to its engagement in the war with Ukraine, the latter has not been given an invitation in view of the crisis. Though according to officials, invitations had been extended to several European countries, none of them have confirmed the participation in the international-level event of art and culture.

“While Uzbekistan has agreed to be a partner nation this time, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have confirmed to be here among the foreign nations,” said Rajesh Joon, a senior official of the Haryana Tourism and the main organiser of the event.

Announcing that as majority of the countries that have agreed to take part are from Africa, he said Jammu and Kashmir would be the theme state after a gap of 22 years.

Adding that Uzbekistan has replaced Britain as a partner nation, an official on the condition of anonymity said participation of many nations, including from Europe and Asia, is expected to be nil perhaps due to the Ukraine crisis and Covid situation.

With the participation of over 1,200 artisans of national and international fame, craftspersons from various states are also expected to display their skills during the fair.