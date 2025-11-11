Russian dreams of earning big turn into nightmare after Ambala man goes missing on frontline

The dreams of earning a few big bucks for the better future of the family have turned into a nightmare for Ambala’s Mohammed Javed (34) and his kin as he has reportedly gone missing after he was sent to the battlefield in Russia.

Father of three, Javed had gone to Russia to work as a cook, but was lured to join the army. After 15-day training he was sent to the frontline. Mohammed Javed’s wife, Kahakasha, who has been living here with three minor children (two boys and a girl), said, “After doing a hotel management course from Meerut Javed worked as a cook in different hotels in Haryana, Delhi and Goa. For the better future of our children and to earn good income, my husband decided to move to Russia and work as a cook there. He left for Russia on August 3 through an agent, but instead of providing him a cook’s job he was left at a farmhouse where he did various works. He was harassed by the police there who pressurised him to join the army. He stayed there for over a month. A retired colonel and another agent Jeetu lured my husband to join the Russian army to get the job of cook on the pretext of good salary.”

“After 15 days training, he was sent to the frontline in September. Now, for the last 25 days we have no information about his whereabouts. We talked to him on October 15. We have requested the Indian embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs to help us in finding my husband. Along with families of other people from various states, who were forced to join the Russian army, we also went to Delhi to request the Central Government for the safe repatriation of all who are stuck in the war there. We were told that my husband was missing. We will soon meet Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij to take up the matter with the Central Government and help us in bringing my husband back,” Kahakasha said.

“Javed had arranged around Rs 4.50 lakh by mortgaging the house to give money to the agent. Our family will lose the house if the money is not repaid within year,” she said.

Javed’s mother, Raisa, said, “It has been 25 days since we received any information about Javed. He is my only son. I request the government to bring my son back. He went to Russia to earn for the family and not to join the army. He is trapped. He is the only breadwinner of our family.”

After joining the Russian army, Javed had shared two videos with his family in which he was seen dressed in a uniform. He blamed Mohali-based agent for pushing him into such situation. “I have been trapped by my agent with the Russian army. Drone and missiles are coming and three to four people have already dead. Explosions can be heard. My life is in danger. We have no idea when we could get killed. If anything happens to me, Manjinder Singh of Mohali will be responsible. He ruined my family and took Rs 4.50 lakh which I had arranged after mortgaging my house. They are sending Indian people to get killed in Russia. Such agents should be taught a lesson,” Javed said.