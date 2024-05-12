Russian held with drugs

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 11

The police have arrested a foreign national in possession of drugs. The police recovered 0.25 gm Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and 250 gm charas from his possession.

Following a tip-off, a team of the crime unit, Sector 39, arrested the accused, identified as Mikhailuk, a native of Russia, from the Golf Course road, Badshahpur, on Friday night. An FIR was registered under the NDPS Act at the Sadar police station.

A senior police officer said the accused was being questioned. The police were trying to find out the source of the drugs and verify his visa and passport.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Russia