Russian held with drugs

Gurugram, May 11
The police have arrested a foreign national in possession of drugs. The police recovered 0.25 gm Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and 250 gm charas from his possession.
Following a tip-off, a team of the crime unit, Sector 39, arrested the accused, identified as Mikhailuk, a native of Russia, from the Golf Course road, Badshahpur, on Friday night. An FIR was registered under the NDPS Act at the Sadar police station.
A senior police officer said the accused was being questioned. The police were trying to find out the source of the drugs and verify his visa and passport.
