Rusty foot overbridge in Karnal

THE foot overbridge connecting the lawyers' chamber complex and the judicial complex buildings is rusted. Despite repeated requests from the District Bar Association, Karnal, it has not been painted for several years. The authorities concerned must get the bridge painted at the earliest to increase its longevity and the safety of people who use it. Shakti Singh, Karnal

Vacant land turns into dumpyard

AN open ground, adjoining Topkhana Bazaar along the Tundla road, has turned into a dumpyard. Also, heaps of cow dung adorn it. This area must be converted into a children's park or playground, else unsanitary conditions prevailing here might become an open invitation to vector-borne diseases. The MC authorities must address this problem at the earliest. Colonel RD Singh (Retd), Ambala

Unutilised land in Panchkula

SEVERAL properties and land at the city centre are vacant, useless and unutilised. The city core is supposed to be a dynamic location where residents could congregate in large numbers to shop or for recreation. However, there are many vacant homes and land areas in the Sector 5 area. In comparison, sectors around Sector 5 are particularly active and lively. The government must make efforts to make this area more happening. Aarti Rana Chauhan, Panchkula

