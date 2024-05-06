RWA announces poll boycott over bad roads

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 5

Members of the Alpha Resident Welfare Association (RWA) have announced that they will not cast their vote in the Lok Sabha elections. The members said they have taken the decision due to the poor road infrastructure in Alpha Township.

A road in a pathetic condition at a Karnal colony. Tribune Photo

They said despite raising their concerns about the deteriorating condition of roads on various platforms, their grievances remain unaddressed. The RWA members said they took up the issue with builders and the administration, but to no avail.

On Sunday, RAW members convened a meeting after a girl met with an accident due to the poor condition of a road. At the meeting, the members and colony residents took the decision of boycotting the elections.

The decision shows the anger of residents and their call for holding the authorities accountable for neglecting roads.

Prof Joginder Madaan (retd), president, Alpha RWA, expressed frustration over the situation. He said, “We have highlighted the issue of poor road infrastructure time and again, but to no avail. Roads are in a pathetic condition and potholes have developed on these in the colony, posing a threat to commuters,” said Madann.

People have purchased plots and constructed their houses by spending handsome money in the colony only to find the roads riddled with potholes, he asserted.

He said they will convene another meeting on Sunday to lodge their protest against the poor road network. “We have given a slogan ‘No Road, No Vote’. If roads are constructed in the colony, we will cast our vote. Otherwise, we will boycott the elections,” said the president of Alpha RWA.

The Alpha RWA emphasised that its stance is not merely a protest, but a demand for solution to the critical issue, which is affecting the safety and quality of life of the community.

Kuldeep Singh, a local resident, said they have decided to oppose the elections as no step has been taken to address the issue. “We will continue to raise the issue in the upcoming Lok Sabha, Assembly and Mayor elections,” he added.

