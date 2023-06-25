RWA not must to regularise colonies: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

Giving major relief to those living in illegal colonies, CM Manohar Lal Khattar today announced that having a Resident Welfare Association (RWA) was hitherto a condition for the regularisation of colonies, but from now on, having a RWA would not be required. If any person in the colony applied for regularisation of a colony, it would be approved.

The Chief Minister said in all 88 urban local bodies, about 46 lakh property IDs had been issued in all cities. Any errors related to these property IDs would be rectified by organising camps next month, said Khattar while interacting with beneficiaries through audio-conferencing here today.

During the interaction, the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for removing the difficulties related to property ID and simplifying the process. They said earlier they had to visit offices to get the registry done and also to get the property IDs, but with all processes being online, they got the property IDs sitting at home.

Khattar said whenever new sectors would be developed by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), initially, each acre or area would have a separate number or ‘kila’ number. However, the plots would be allocated and sold only when the property ID of each plot was already made, he added.

Similarly, if a developer built a house and wished to sell it, according to the number of houses built, he would have to create a property ID of all such houses in advance, said the CM.

The property ID would be used to identify the property, whether the property was inside a legal or an illegal colony. Each property would get a separate number. Many houses were built storey-wise. In such houses also, each floor would have a separate property ID. The houses where the owner was different, the property ID would also be different, the Chief Minister said.

“The government aims to end land disputes. Whether it pertains to residential, industrial plots, agricultural land or even the distribution of ancestral property, we are moving forward in this direction to solve the problems that arise before us,” said Khattar.

Earlier works related to land were done with human intervention and the chances of corruption were high, but now, gradually all these manual systems had been abolished, the CM added.