RWAs accused of obstructing civic poll campaigns, candidates demand fair play

With just three days left for municipal election campaigning, around five key candidates in Gurugram have reported facing obstructions in reaching voters within their wards. Alleging interference from local Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs), candidates — including a BJP nominee — have urged the administration to intervene and ensure fair campaigning.

Democratic right to campaign “It’s my democratic right to campaign. Blocking my access to voters just days before the polls is unfair. I’ve sought immediate intervention.” — Bharti Harsana, bjp candidate, ward 15

The candidates approached Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar, demanding action against what they termed as “rogue RWAs” allegedly blocking their democratic right to campaign.

Bharti Harsana, the BJP candidate from Ward 15, accused the local RWA in South City 2 of conspiring with Independent candidates and hindering her campaign efforts. “It’s my democratic right to campaign. The local Independent candidates in a few areas like South City 2 are conniving with the RWA and snatching my right to reach voters. With just three days left, I am unable to connect with citizens at this crucial stage and have sought intervention from election officials,” Harsana told The Tribune.

Advertisement

In response, the local BJP unit launched a social media campaign supporting Harsana, urging residents to allow fair campaigning. As the issue escalated, the South City 2 RWA circulated a message on WhatsApp groups, addressing Harsana directly: “You are welcome to conduct your campaign at the F Block Community Hall, subject to prior approval from the RWA. Kindly submit a formal request specifying the date and time of your proposed gathering.”

However, the issue isn’t isolated to one ward. Sahabram, popularly known as Leelu Sarpanch and an Independent candidate from Ward 1, echoed similar concerns. He alleged that the local BJP candidate was misusing influence to block his access to voters. “We have a right to campaign, but that is being denied. The BJP candidate is colluding with some society authorities, while local officials turn a blind eye. Meanwhile, BJP workers are using loudspeakers at odd hours, tearing down banners and creating disturbances,” he alleged.

Advertisement

Sanjay Lal, president, Federation of Apartment Owners Association (FAOA), expressed concern over RWAs restricting candidate access. “Housing societies should not prevent legitimate candidates from campaigning. If this continues, we will approach the Election Commission and seek direct intervention from the Deputy Commissioner to ensure fair election practices,” he said.

Responding to the allegations, DC Ajay Kumar assured action, saying, “We will look into these reports and ensure that no candidate is denied their democratic right to campaign.”