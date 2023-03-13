RWAs, societies show scant zeal in upkeep of parks in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 12

Even though the state government has framed a policy allowing resident welfare associations (RWAs), NGOs, and societies to maintain parks, the maintenance of 176 parks is being done by the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) as RWAs, societies, and NGOs are not showing enthusiasm to take them over.

As per the data of the KMC, only 10 RWAs and societies have shown interest in maintaining around 50 parks in their vicinity, and the KMC is waiting for takers for the rest.

Registered RWAs, societies, and NGOs must have a PAN card for applying for the maintainence of parks, but several of these do not have PAN cards and are not able to apply, said an official.