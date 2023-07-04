S+4: Infrastructure augmentation raises questions

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, July 3

While the District Town and Country Planning’s expert committee has recommended assurance of proposed infrastructure before permitting stilt-plus-four floors, infrastructure augmentation for the existing structures remains a big question.

The committee recommends that the construction of stilt-plus-four floors on residential plots in existing urban areas may only be permitted where sectors, colonies or areas are bound by 12m roads or wider. Interestingly, a survey by the committee revealed that 62 per cent of the existent stilt-plus-four structures in Gurugram — the highest in the state — are built along roads that are 9 to 10 m wide. Around 30.93 per cent of them are built along 12 m roads. The analysis of licensed colonies revealed that in Gurugram over 60 per cent have been granted on plots abutting 9 to 10-m-wide roads.

How will roads be widened? Infrastructure augmentation will be an issue, especially the road width in small colonies. What will you do to widen roads? The authorities will end up taking area from parks or green belts. How can a plot carved to support 10 people be made to house 18 people? —Ravi Singhla, Retired DTP

“Infrastructure augmentation is going to be a major issue, especially the road width in small licensed colonies. What will you do to widen the roads? The authorities will end up taking area from parks or green belts, which would be further detrimental. The licensed colonies, except those of posh builders, have smaller plot sizes. How can a plot carved to support 10 people be made to house 18 people? Who will assure power, sewerage and other upgrades?” asks Ravi Singhla, a retired DTP.

To date, Gurugram has got 10,011 building plans of stilt-plus-four approved and over 3,900 occupation certificates have been granted. In Faridabad, 1,514 permissions have been granted and over 1,000 occupation certificates issued.

The recommendation allows density of 18 people per structure, but a majority of these structures are built on smaller plots. In Gurugram, 71.70 per cent of stilt-plus-four permissions have been granted on plots above 100 sq m and below 250 sq m. The report recommends infrastructure audit and augmentation, but RWAs feel it is impossible.

“The report is loose-ended. Can’t the state give an example from the existing state of sectors that can be a model for upcoming sectors? Create infrastructure first and then audit. After that decide if a sector can sustain such floors,” says Ritu Bhariok, vice-president of the Apartment Owners Association.

A senior HSVP official said all urban areas, including housing board colonies and licensed areas from before the late 1990s, don’t support conditions laid down by the committee.