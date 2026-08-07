Sachin Gupta takes charge as Ambala Deputy Commissioner

Sachin Gupta, IAS, assumed charge as the Deputy Commissioner, Ambala, on Friday.

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On his arrival at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by a contingent of the Haryana Police. He was previously posted as the Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak.

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Soon after assuming office, the Deputy Commissioner held a meeting with senior district officers and reviewed the progress of ongoing development works across the district. He also took stock of the progress under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and reviewed the preparations for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations.

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Emphasising citizen-centric governance, Sachin Gupta directed officers to ensure effective implementation of all welfare schemes of the government so that their benefits reach every eligible beneficiary in a timely and hassle-free manner. He stressed that efficient service delivery, transparency and responsiveness should remain the guiding principles of the district administration.

Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Gagandeep Singh; City Magistrate Abhishek Garg; SDM Ambala City Darshan Kumar; SDM Barara Satinder Siwach; SDM Naraingarh Shivjeet Bharti; Regional Transport Authority Secretary Sushil Kumar; and other officials attended the meeting.