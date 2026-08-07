DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Sachin Gupta takes charge as Ambala Deputy Commissioner

Sachin Gupta takes charge as Ambala Deputy Commissioner

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 09:39 PM Aug 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ambala DC Sachin Gupta holds a meeting with district officials on Friday.
Advertisement

Sachin Gupta, IAS, assumed charge as the Deputy Commissioner, Ambala, on Friday.

Advertisement

On his arrival at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by a contingent of the Haryana Police. He was previously posted as the Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak.

Advertisement

Soon after assuming office, the Deputy Commissioner held a meeting with senior district officers and reviewed the progress of ongoing development works across the district. He also took stock of the progress under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and reviewed the preparations for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations.

Advertisement

Emphasising citizen-centric governance, Sachin Gupta directed officers to ensure effective implementation of all welfare schemes of the government so that their benefits reach every eligible beneficiary in a timely and hassle-free manner. He stressed that efficient service delivery, transparency and responsiveness should remain the guiding principles of the district administration.

Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Gagandeep Singh; City Magistrate Abhishek Garg; SDM Ambala City Darshan Kumar; SDM Barara Satinder Siwach; SDM Naraingarh Shivjeet Bharti; Regional Transport Authority Secretary Sushil Kumar; and other officials attended the meeting.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts