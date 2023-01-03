Sack Haryana minister or face stir: Khap's 5-day ultimatum

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, January 2

The Dhankar Khap-12 (caste council of dozen villages) in the district has come out in favour of the woman junior athletics coach who has levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh.

The khap served an ultimatum today on the state government, asking it to sack the minister from the Cabinet by Saturday or face a statewide agitation to ensure “justice” for the coach, who belongs to one of the 12 villages in the district. The khap condemned the government for not taking stern action against the minister even two days after an FIR was lodged against him by the Chandigarh Police.

After being booked for sexual harassment on Saturday, Sandeep Singh gave up his sports portfolio on Sunday, but continued to remain in the Cabinet and be in-charge of the printing and stationery ministry. The ultimatum was issued by the Dhankar Khap-12 at a panchayat in Dawla village of Jhajjar district. The panchayat, led by its chief Yudhvir Dhankar, was attended by representatives of khaps from Delhi and farmers’ outfits. The coach’s father was also present at the panchayat.

“Sandeep Singh should be sacked immediately. Giving up the sports portfolio is not enough to ensure a fair probe. We have given five days to the state government to sack him,” Yudhvir told The Tribune. He said the coach’s father had briefed him about the case yesterday. The decision to issue an ultimatum to the government was taken unanimously in the panchayat, Yudhvir added.

The coach’s father while talking to media said the khap panchayat had extended him moral support. Meanwhile, the police have given security to the woman junior athletics coach.