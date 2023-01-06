Sack minister by tomorrow or face stir, warns Delhi panchayat

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, January 5

A panchayat today took up the sexual harassment case against minister Sandeep Singh at Jharoda village in Delhi. It announced to support Dhankar Khap-12 (a caste council of 12 villages) over an ultimatum to the state government to sack the accused minister by Saturday.

Electronic devices, coach’s cellphone to be sent to CFSL Electronic devices, including mobile phone of the coach, who had accused ex-Sports Minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment, will be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for analysis

Cops said all necessary procedures were being followed during the investigation. All data, including coach’s mobile phone and the DVR seized from Sandeep Singh’s house, would be sent for forensic analysis

The panchayat, which lasted for four hours on the premises of Baba Haridas Temple, also resolved to organise a sarva khap mahapanchayat (a joint meeting of all khaps) either in Haryana or Delhi after Saturday to announce a massive agitation if the state government fails to sack the minister within the next two days.

The panchayat was attended by residents of several villages of Delhi and Haryana, besides representatives of over 10 khaps of both the states. “It is surprising that the accused is enjoying the ministerial power despite being booked by the Chandigarh Police under the sexual harassment charge. How can you ensure a fair probe without ousting the minister from the Cabinet? We want the accused to be sacked immediately,” said Choudhary Surendra Solanki, chief, Palam 360, a leading khap of Delhi.

Rajender Singh Dagar, spokesman of Dagar Khap and Delhi chief of All India Jat Mahasabha, said no action against the minister yet clearly indicates that the Haryana Government wants to protect him at any cost, but the khaps would not let it succeed.

BKU leader Daljeet Dagar said they would not sit calmly until the minister was sacked and arrested.

Inderjit Singh, national vice-president, All India Kisan Sabha, said CM ML Khattar had given a clean chit to Sandeep by not sacking him.

Meanwhile, activist Jagmati Sangwan said women were feeling insecure in the state following no action against the accused minister.