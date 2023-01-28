Sacrifice of warriors will never be forgotten, says Guv on R-Day

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 27

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya unfurled the National Flag at the state-level Republic Day celebrations in Kurukshetra and took the salute of the parade on Thursday. He paid homage to the martyrs by presenting a wreath at the martyrs’ memorial.

In his address, the Governor said: “A long glorious saga of tenacity and sacrifice of patriots is associated with the Republic Day. The sacrifice of these warriors will never be forgotten. We have to make efforts to make the dreams of martyrs come true.”

Dattatreya said Lord Krishna delivered the sermon of the Gita in Kurukshetra and to spread the message of the Gita across the world, International Gita Mahotsav is celebrated every year.

The Governor in his speech mentioned different welfare schemes being run by the government. He also honoured kin of the martyrs.

Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij unfurled the Tricolour and paid homage to martyrs at the Police Lines in Ambala City. He said to make the dreams of the martyrs come true, we have to contribute to the progress of the country and the state.

In his address, Vij said the state government was committed to increasing the number of women police personnel in Haryana Police to 15 per cent. As many as 24 companies of “Durga Shakti Rapid Action Force” have been deployed for the security of school and college-going girls and other women.

He said many unsung heroes also sacrificed their lives for the independence of the country, and a Shaheedi Smarak was being constructed in Ambala Cantonment to commemorate the sacrifice of heroes of the 1857 revolt.